90,000 low-income CMP and Versant customers will get a one-time $90 electricity credit

Nearly 90,000 low-income families in Maine will receive a $90 credit on their electric bills from CMP and Versant in March. The one-time credit, which was approved by the Public Utilities Commission, will rely on funding from the Low Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program to cover the $8 million cost of the credit. LIHEAP is managed by the Maine State Housing Authority. Director Dan Brennan says the agency reserves funding for unforeseen challenges.

"The Standard Offer Rate from CMP and Versant went up 80 percent because of natural gas prices and other things, so it's just something that will help households get through the winter," Brennan says.

Maine received an extra $55 million from the American Rescue Plan for heating assistance for 2021-2022. CMP and Versant customers have faced an average increase of $30 per month in their electric bills since January. The one time credit will be made on their electric bills by March 30 and require no action on the part of customers identified as low income by the Department of Health and Human Services.