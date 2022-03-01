© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Lawmakers endorse legal fund for Maine lobstermen, reversing earlier opposition

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
Scott Beede
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2012 file photo, Scott Beede returns an undersized lobster while checking traps in Mount Desert, Maine. Ocean temperatures are warmer-than-usual again in the Gulf of Maine, creating worries among lobstermen that there could be a repeat of last summer's early harvest that created a glut on the market and havoc within the industry.

A legislative committee reversed course Tuesday, voting to support a roughly $900,000 fund to pay for the lobster industry's legal fight against federal rules that aim to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Two advocacy groups, the Maine Lobstermen's Association and the Maine Lobstering Union, would split the funding.

The Marine Resources committee's majority voted against the measure last week. But lead sponsor Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Winter Harbor Republican and a lobsterman himself, offered an amendment that changed some of the funding sources, and put a two-year sunset on the measure.

Now, $500,000 a year would come from the state's General Fund, and the rest from an existing surcharge on lobster licenses.

The state Department of Marine Resources opposed the original bill. But the committee voted unanimously to support the latest version. It now goes to the appropriations committee to compete with other initiatives for actual funding.

Tags

Business and Economy lobster
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
See stories by Fred Bever