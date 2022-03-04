© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Lobstermen submit petition opposing Frenchman Bay salmon farm

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
An illustration of a closed salmon pen.

One hundred Frenchman Bay lobstermen have signed a petition voicing their opposition to a big salmon-pen facility proposed to float in the shadow of Acadia National Park.

American Aquafarms, which is backed by Norwegian investors, has applied to the state for wastewater discharge permits needed for the project, but has yet to seek any other permits. The company says it would produce as much as 60 million pounds of salmon a year — almost a tenth of estimated U.S. salmon consumption.

It would base its on-land operations in Gouldsboro. Lobstermen presented their petition to Gouldsboro officials Thursday night. They cited the potential loss of prime harvesting grounds, navigational conflicts and harm to the bay ecosystem.

The project has drawn wide opposition, including local aquaculture farms, conservation groups, tourism businesses and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
