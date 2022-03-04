Lobstermen submit petition opposing Frenchman Bay salmon farm

One hundred Frenchman Bay lobstermen have signed a petition voicing their opposition to a big salmon-pen facility proposed to float in the shadow of Acadia National Park.

American Aquafarms, which is backed by Norwegian investors, has applied to the state for wastewater discharge permits needed for the project, but has yet to seek any other permits. The company says it would produce as much as 60 million pounds of salmon a year — almost a tenth of estimated U.S. salmon consumption.

It would base its on-land operations in Gouldsboro. Lobstermen presented their petition to Gouldsboro officials Thursday night. They cited the potential loss of prime harvesting grounds, navigational conflicts and harm to the bay ecosystem.

The project has drawn wide opposition, including local aquaculture farms, conservation groups, tourism businesses and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

