Proposed $300M development project would bring 900 housing units to Kittery

An ambitious 900-unit development is being proposed for Kittery. Located in a wooded 83-acre parcel on the west side of the Maine Turnpike, near Exit 1, the project would include condos, rental apartments, townhouse units, an assisted living facility and a day care center.

"The goal of the project is to create like a central live-work-play area," said project manager Shawn Tobey, with the engineering firm Hoyle Tanner. He said the plan is to create a walking-oriented downtown with retail stores, a supermarket, restaurants, a brewery and other amenities. Not to mention trails and a dog park.

"This whole area is zoned mixed-use neighborhood. So everything we're doing is in compliance with the zoning regulations. We're not asking for any relief, any waivers, any variances," he said.

Tobey added that it's possible that the town will adopt some new requirements for affordable housing that would apply to the $300 million project. Town officials said just reviewing the permit application could take until the end of this year.