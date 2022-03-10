© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Proposed $300M development project would bring 900 housing units to Kittery

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
kittery dev.JPG
HOYLE, TANNER & ASSOCIATES INC.
/
The map of the proposed development in Kittery shows the potential sites of housing, offices, a brewery and an assisted living facility.

An ambitious 900-unit development is being proposed for Kittery. Located in a wooded 83-acre parcel on the west side of the Maine Turnpike, near Exit 1, the project would include condos, rental apartments, townhouse units, an assisted living facility and a day care center.

"The goal of the project is to create like a central live-work-play area," said project manager Shawn Tobey, with the engineering firm Hoyle Tanner. He said the plan is to create a walking-oriented downtown with retail stores, a supermarket, restaurants, a brewery and other amenities. Not to mention trails and a dog park.

"This whole area is zoned mixed-use neighborhood. So everything we're doing is in compliance with the zoning regulations. We're not asking for any relief, any waivers, any variances," he said.

Tobey added that it's possible that the town will adopt some new requirements for affordable housing that would apply to the $300 million project. Town officials said just reviewing the permit application could take until the end of this year.

Business and Economy Kittery
Fred Bever
A Columbia University graduate, Fred began his journalism career as a print reporter in Vermont, then came to Maine Public in 2001 as its political reporter, as well as serving as a host for a variety of Maine Public Radio and Maine Public Television programs. Fred later went on to become news director for New England Public Radio in Western Massachusetts and worked as a freelancer for National Public Radio and a number of regional public radio stations, including WBUR in Boston and NHPR in New Hampshire.
