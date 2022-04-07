Maine Senate votes to close loophole allowing out-of-state garbage in state-owned landfill

The Maine Senate has voted unanimously to ban out-of-state garbage from being dumped in a state-owned landfill.

The bill, approved by a 32-0 vote on Wednesday, aims to close a loophole that allowed out-of-state trash to be processed and reclassified in Maine, and then dumped in Maine’s only publicly owned landfill, Juniper Ridge, near Old Town.

The waste is mostly made up of construction debris like drywall, concrete, asphalt, shingles and toxic chemicals like mercury, arsenic and asbestos.

The House will likely take up the bill next week.