Roux Institute campus development plan for B&M site scaled back after neighborhood outcry

After residents in Portland's East Deering neighborhood raised concerns about the new Roux Institute to be built in their backyard on the former B&M Baked Beans factory site, the developers made significant changes to the campus plan. The Campus footprint has been reduced by 27%, or 468,000 square feet. Chuck Hewett, executive director of the development group, also told residents in a community forum on June 2 that building heights would be reduced and taller buildings moved on the site.

"We'll be reducing many of the building heights on the site and be moving taller buildings to the middle of the site to reduce shadows that could impact views from the neighborhoods," Hewett said.

The developer submitted updated plans for the project to the City of Portland Monday. The Roux Institute will be a professional graduate school and research center focused on bringing cutting edge technology capabilities to Maine.