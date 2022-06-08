South Portland City Council passes a 6 month eviction moratorium, caps rent increases

Rising rents are prompting South Portland residents to ask the City Council for help. Redbank Village residents say owner JRK Holdings is trying to raise rents by up to 20%, which could force them out of their homes. On Tuesday night, the South Portland City Council passed a six month eviction moratorium and a rent increase limited to 10% to try to help residents coping with inflation. South Portland Representative Chris Kessler said a rent stabilization ordinance is needed in the city.

"I encourage the SP city council to pass a meaningful rent stabilization ordinance for all of South Portland that puts tenants rights first and gives predictability to their lives," Kessler said.

JRK Holdings reportedly will not raise rents above the 10% increase set by the city. The eviction moratorium goes into effect in 20 days.