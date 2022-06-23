© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Maine will cover cost of 2022 commercial fishing and aquaculture licenses

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Maine Daily Life Pogy Fishing
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Fishermen on Capt. Tim Bayley's vessel "Persistence" haul in a purse seine net full of pogies on Casco Bay, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, off Portland, Maine. The pogies will be used as bait by lobster fishermen.

Maine's Department of Marine Resources will use $8 million in federal funding to reimburse commercial fishermen, dealers, processors, and aquaculturists for the cost of their 2022 licenses

Gov. Janet Mills announced the payments on Thursday morning. She said they are meant to help offset an unprecedented increase in costs facing the commercial fishing and seafood industry.

To be eligible, recipients must be at least 18 as of January this year and be a resident commercial license holder who renewed a license held in 2021.

The Mills administration said license holders will receive a check at the address provided in the license application. The first round of payments are expected to be mailed by the end of the month.

Tags

Business and Economy Maine fisheries
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight