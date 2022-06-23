Maine will cover cost of 2022 commercial fishing and aquaculture licenses

Maine's Department of Marine Resources will use $8 million in federal funding to reimburse commercial fishermen, dealers, processors, and aquaculturists for the cost of their 2022 licenses

Gov. Janet Mills announced the payments on Thursday morning. She said they are meant to help offset an unprecedented increase in costs facing the commercial fishing and seafood industry.

To be eligible, recipients must be at least 18 as of January this year and be a resident commercial license holder who renewed a license held in 2021.

The Mills administration said license holders will receive a check at the address provided in the license application. The first round of payments are expected to be mailed by the end of the month.