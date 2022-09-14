Lewiston schools boost wages for substitutes amid staffing shortage

Faced with a staffing shortage of at least 60 positions, the Lewiston School Committee this week approved pay raises for substitute teachers and ed techs.

Substitute teachers will earn $125 a day, up from just over $100. Substitute ed tech pay is increasing from $93 a day to $112.

Superintendent Jake Langlais says the boost is to ensure that wages for substitutes are comparable to other positions, and competitive in the tight labor market

"I think all schools — I actually just left a superintendents meeting for our entire region, and everybody is expressing concerns about a shortage in education staff," says Langlais.

The Lewison school committee also approved increasing pay for cafeteria workers.

