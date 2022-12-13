Maine-based aerospace company calls latest rocket test a success

The founder of the Brunswick-based rocket company bluShift Aerospace says he's pleased with its latest engine test.

Sascha Deri says work is underway on a rocket that could reach as much as 90 miles high, providing 6-8 minutes of weightless flight for onboard experiments.

The company fired its Marevl engine on Dec. 2 for 22 seconds. Deri says it was an overall success.

"The engine itself stood up very well. And that is the biggest concern when you do your test, is the engine going to hold together," he says.

Deri says the engine wasn't as efficient as hoped, as some of its bio-derived fuel did not burn.

"You could see on the burn, on some of the video cameras, you could see some black sections of a flame. That's simply fuel that was being ejected that wasn't being burnt," he says.

bluShift is hoping the environmentally safer fuel will appeal to scientists and others looking for rockets to carry experimental payloads into outer space.

Deri plans to brief investors Thursday on the results of the engine test.