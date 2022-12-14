New Balance plans to add 200 jobs at Skowhegan factory

New Balance plans to expand its Skowhegan factory, add 200 jobs and double its output of athletic footwear to one million pairs of shoes a year.

A 120,000-square-foot addition as well as renovations in its existing mill are among the plans the company presented to the town Tuesday night. Economic and Community Development Director Jeff Hewett says the new jobs would provide a massive boost to the Skowhegan area.

"If you look at the 200 jobs themselves, that's super, but the spinoff jobs from this is just as important," he says. "This is $65 million that they are talking about investing in this facility, which will be a state-of-the-art facility. That to me is the biggest thing because it stabilizes that company here."

Hewett says the town and New Balance are working on permits and tax increment financing for the project. The hope is to seal the deal and begin construction by spring 2023.