AARP Maine and public advocate oppose CMP's proposed delivery rate increases

AARP Maine and state Public Advocate William Harwood are speaking out against Central Maine Power's proposed 30% increase in delivery rates.

During a virtual town hall Thursday, Harwood said CMP is seeking to increase its delivery revenue by more than $100 million. That's on top of the nearly 50% increase in supply rates that will go into effect in January. And he says a recent report found that Maine is falling behind on assistance for low-income ratepayers.

"Right now we provide about $15 million worth of financial assistance to the lowest income ratepayers.," Harwood says. "The consultant concluded we need to quadruple that to about $60 million."

AARP policy consultant Barbara Alexander said the organization is calling on the PUC to reject CMP expenditures for pilot programs that would not benefit all customers.

"Our testimony eliminates many optional programs, and frankly eliminates pilots related to climate change," Alexander says. "Pilots related to issues that are not part of the essential, essential service that they need to provide us."