Northern Maine Community College gets federal money to expand wind power curriculum

Northern Maine Community College is getting more than $2 million in federal funding to start a new wind turbine safety program.

The training program will be the first of its kind in the Northeast, and will build upon the college's existing curriculum.

The program will be launched in collaboration with Maine Maritime Academy to serve both land-based and offshore wind industries.

The federal omnibus spending bill contains more than $8 million for Maine's Community College System to expand training programs in the trades, health care and early childhood education.