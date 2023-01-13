© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Northern Maine Community College gets federal money to expand wind power curriculum

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
Seven of the 28 turbines that make up the Mars Hill Wind facility are viewed across a field from a road near the Maine-Canada border. The facility went operational 15 years ago, becoming New England’s first commercial wind power operation.

Northern Maine Community College is getting more than $2 million in federal funding to start a new wind turbine safety program.

The training program will be the first of its kind in the Northeast, and will build upon the college's existing curriculum.

The program will be launched in collaboration with Maine Maritime Academy to serve both land-based and offshore wind industries.

The federal omnibus spending bill contains more than $8 million for Maine's Community College System to expand training programs in the trades, health care and early childhood education.

