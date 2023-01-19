© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Federal agency advances Maine's application for first-in-the-nation floating offshore wind project

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
Updated January 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
Offshore Wind
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
This Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows the country's first floating wind turbine off the coast of Castine, Maine.

This story will be updated.

The Mills administration announced Thursday that a federal agency has determined that the state's application to lease federal waters for an offshore wind research project can proceed.

The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management found that there's no competitive leasing interest for the site in the Gulf of Maine. It's a 15 square mile area in federal waters that's 45 miles offshore from Portland.

The project would be the first of its kind in the U.S., and would include up to 12 offshore wind turbines on floating platforms pioneered by the University of Maine.

Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine says the research array is a huge opportunity.

"Both to help us generate renewable energy and address climate change, but also set really high standards for environmental protection, labor standards, and a really big economic opportunity for the state as well," he says.

The final size and location of the research site will be determined by the federal agency during its review of Maine's lease application.

Business and Economy
