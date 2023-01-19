Federal agency advances Maine's application for first-in-the-nation floating offshore wind project

This story will be updated.

The Mills administration announced Thursday that a federal agency has determined that the state's application to lease federal waters for an offshore wind research project can proceed.

The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management found that there's no competitive leasing interest for the site in the Gulf of Maine. It's a 15 square mile area in federal waters that's 45 miles offshore from Portland.

The project would be the first of its kind in the U.S., and would include up to 12 offshore wind turbines on floating platforms pioneered by the University of Maine.

Jack Shapiro of the Natural Resources Council of Maine says the research array is a huge opportunity.

"Both to help us generate renewable energy and address climate change, but also set really high standards for environmental protection, labor standards, and a really big economic opportunity for the state as well," he says.

The final size and location of the research site will be determined by the federal agency during its review of Maine's lease application.