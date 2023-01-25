© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

L.L. Bean announces $50 million renovations to store and campus

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
L.L. Bean has announced it's undertaking a multi-year, $50 million renovation of its flagship store and retail campus in Freeport.

The company says the changes will improve accessibility and enhance customer experience. The outdoor Discovery Park will expand to offer more community events and connect more fluidly to Main Street.

Stores will remain open during renovations, but the 1912 Café will be closed and aquarium fish have been relocated until the aquarium is replaced.

L.L. Bean says more details will be released in the months ahead as plans are finalized and approved.

