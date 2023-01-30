$450 relief checks will start going out to many Mainers this week

A state agency plans to start mailing out $450 energy relief checks to many Maine residents this week.

Earlier this month, lawmakers approved an emergency funding bill that includes nearly $400 million to another round of direct payments to taxpayers.

Sharon Huntley, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, says the first batch of $450 checks should be mailed out by Tuesday.

And Huntley says all of the so-called "winter relief checks" should arrive by the end of March.

Nearly 900,000 Maine taxpayers are expected to automatically receive the payments.

To be eligible, residents must have filed an income tax return for the 2021 tax year and have earned less than $100,000 as an individual or less than $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

