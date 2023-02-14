© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

New airline to offer low-fare flights from Portland to eastern cities including Pittsburgh and Tampa

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
A new, low-fare airline is coming to the Portland International Jetport.

Breeze airways will start providing service in May with nonstop flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

It will also offer seasonal summer flights to Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fares come in three bundles: ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest’. Breeze says the new routes from Portland are currently on sale, starting at $39 one way.

