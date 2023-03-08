Commission to study short-term rentals in unorganized territory amid complaints from residents

The Land Use Planning Commission stopped short of issuing a moratorium on short-term rentals in unorganized territories on Wednesday, but said the proliferation of Airbnb and Vrbo listings — numbering more than 500 — is resulting in complaints from residents in those areas.

"The commission did not direct the staff to consider a moratorium. What they did request is that we do is additional research, reaching out to stakeholders, and getting community input and develop a framework on how that would look if we were to propose that kind of requirement," says Stacy Beyer, the commission's executive director.

Among residents' complaints is the strain on territory wastewater systems that are designed based on the number of bedrooms a property has, but can be overwhelmed when short-term rental occupancy exceeds capacity limits. Parking and noise issues have also been reported.

The commission says recourse is difficult due to the lack of information about who owns and operates them. Beyer says there would likely be public meetings during the summer to get input before bringing any new action to the commission.