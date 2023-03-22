© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Columbia Falls approves six-month pause on flagpole project, other developments

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published March 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
Rendering courtesy of Flagpole of Freedom Park/Black Fly Media
The Flagpole of Freedom would stand 1,461 feet tall, slightly larger than the Empire State Building.

Residents in the Down East town of Columbia Falls have approved a large-scale development moratorium, by a vote of 63-17.

The town has been eyed as the potential site of a multibillion-dollar veterans memorial park and a 1,400-foot flagpole, envisioned as the world's tallest.

"Understandably people are looking at this moratorium as an opportunity to express some concern about the flagpole project," said Aga Dixon, the town's attorney. "I would say that the flagpole project was a catalyst for this effort. But it certainly wasn't the only reason the town officials opted to go this route."

Columbia Falls will host discussions over the next six months about its vision for the community and will develop new ordinances and regulations to better react to large-scale commercial or high-density residential development proposals, Dixon said.

The town hasn't heard from the flagpole's developers, Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester and his sons, in several months, and Dixon said she doesn't know where the project stands.

Nicole Ogrysko
