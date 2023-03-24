Lincoln signs agreement with biofuels refinery to develop former mill site

The city council in Lincoln has approved a lease for a biofuels refinery on the site of a former pulp and tissue mill.

Biofine Developments Northeast will lease the site for at least 20 years to produce low carbon wood-based fuel.

The project is expected to generate more than $100 million in private sector investment and create at least 160 jobs.

The chair of the Lincoln town council, George Edwards, says in a written statement that the biorefinery marks the beginning of economic revitalization of the old mill site.

Construction is expected to begin by the summer of 2024.