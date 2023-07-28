CMP corridor construction to resume next week

Central Maine Power is planning to resume construction on its corridor project through western Maine next week.

Construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect project been stalled for more than a year, after Mainers voted to reject the power line at the ballot box in 2021.

But a jury ruled earlier this year that developers had obtained "vested rights" on the project, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection then lifted a suspension order.

Earlier this week, developers told the DEP that they plan to resume construction Thursday, Aug. 3, in Lewiston.