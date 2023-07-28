© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

CMP corridor construction to resume next week

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published July 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public file
Construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor in 2021.

Central Maine Power is planning to resume construction on its corridor project through western Maine next week.

Construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect project been stalled for more than a year, after Mainers voted to reject the power line at the ballot box in 2021.

But a jury ruled earlier this year that developers had obtained "vested rights" on the project, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection then lifted a suspension order.

Earlier this week, developers told the DEP that they plan to resume construction Thursday, Aug. 3, in Lewiston.

