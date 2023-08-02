© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Three southern Maine communities in urban area with lowest unemployment rate in US

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT

Unemployment rates for Maine's three urban areas remained relatively low in June.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Bangor jobless rate actually rose from 2.3% to 2.5%. Lewiston-Auburn was stable at 2.7%. Portland-South Portland's unemployment rate went down a notch from 2.2% to 2.1%.

The jobless rate in all three metro areas was lower this June than in June 2022.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire, urban area, which includes York, Eliot and Kittery, was one of just five in the U.S. recording the lowest unemployment rate in June: 1.7%.

