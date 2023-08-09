© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

77 people laid off in Maine amid Yellow Corp. shutdown

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time.

A total of 77 people were laid off from Yellow Corporation locations in Westbrook and Fairfield, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) filed with the state of Maine.

The trucking company announced earlier this week that it was shutting down and had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a statement, Yellow blamed its union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, for creating unease among the freight company's customers over heated contract negotiations and the threat of a strike.

But the company was in trouble long before that. It received a $700 million pandemic relief loan from the federal government three years ago. A congressional inquiry later found that Yellow never should have received the loan in the first place, and that the company was in poor financial condition well before the pandemic.

In a statement, the Teamsters said the 22,000 union workers around the country who lost their jobs with Yellow should not be blamed for the company's shutdown. The union also said that the workers who lost their jobs should be "first in line" for relief as the bankruptcy proceedings more forward.

Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
