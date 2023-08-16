14 Maine companies are ranked among the nation's fastest growing

Fourteen Maine companies have made a list of the fastest growing private businesses in the nation.

Portland-based Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is the highest-ranked among Maine companies on a list from Inc. 5000. The company runs an East Coast network of veterinary hospitals and other services, and it was ranked 35th among 5,000 growing businesses across the country. Rarebreed is the top-ranked company in the Northeast, and it made the list of fastest growing businesses for the first time this year.

Compotech, a Brewer-based composites manufacturing company, was also ranked in the top 1,000 fastest growing businesses. Psychology Specialists of Maine in Brunswick, Auburn-based medical supply retailer Bedard Medical and Mast Landing Brewing Co. are among the other ranked companies from the state.

Companies on this year's list are ranked based on their revenue growth over a three-year period.

The 14 companies are:

