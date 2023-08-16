© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 18. Click here to learn more!
Business and Economy

14 Maine companies are ranked among the nation's fastest growing

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
Mast Landing Brewing Co. was among 14 Maine companies included in a list of the fastest growing independent businesses in the nation.
mastlandingbrewing.com
Mast Landing Brewing Co. was among 14 Maine companies included in a list of the fastest growing independent businesses in the nation.

Fourteen Maine companies have made a list of the fastest growing private businesses in the nation.

Portland-based Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is the highest-ranked among Maine companies on a list from Inc. 5000. The company runs an East Coast network of veterinary hospitals and other services, and it was ranked 35th among 5,000 growing businesses across the country. Rarebreed is the top-ranked company in the Northeast, and it made the list of fastest growing businesses for the first time this year.

Compotech, a Brewer-based composites manufacturing company, was also ranked in the top 1,000 fastest growing businesses. Psychology Specialists of Maine in Brunswick, Auburn-based medical supply retailer Bedard Medical and Mast Landing Brewing Co. are among the other ranked companies from the state.

Companies on this year's list are ranked based on their revenue growth over a three-year period.

The 14 companies are:

  • 35: Rarebreed Veterinary Partners
  • 990: Compotech
  • 2,058: VETRO
  • 2,099: Psychology Specialists of Maine
  • 2,145: Scott & Jon's
  • 2,838: ATX Advisory Services
  • 3,106: Mainely Tubs
  • 4,283: Bedard Medical
  • 4,304: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Laflin & Wolfington Team
  • 4,542: SaviLinx
  • 4,683: Veritas Prime
  • 4,687: Tilson Technology Management
  • 4,747: Mast Landing Brewing Company
  • 4,962: Pulp+Wire
Business and Economy
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko