Old Orchard Beach considers moratorium on short-term rentals

Old Orchard Beach residents and property owners packed a public hearing Tuesday night to debate a proposed moratorium on short-term rentals.

Resident Kathleen Shannon says she's concerned that a boom in short-term rentals on her street is changing the character of her neighborhood.

"Yes, this town is a tourist town, and we are really lucky to have it. And yes, we do need to have short-term rentals or week rentals coming in here, because we would not exist if we didn't have it. but we also have to be able to have enough places for people to live here year-round," Shannon said.

But some property owners say the abundance of short-term rentals is driven by the demand from tourists, and that the income they earn from renting helps offset their taxes and other living expenses.

Town Councilor Kenneth Blow was one of many who argued that further restrictions are unwarranted.

"I have a hard telling somebody what they can do with their home, as long as it's not severely impacting..." Blow said, getting drowned out by applause.

The proposal would temporarily restrict new short-term rentals in certain residential districts of the town, but would not apply to those who already have an approved short-term rental license.

The town council plans to vote on the measure on Oct. 3.