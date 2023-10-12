A Saco company has begun production of fiber-based, single-use containers

A new sustainable packaging manufacturer began production in Saco Wednesday. Tanbark says it offers an environmental solution to single-use plastic packaging.

Tanbark takes wood pulp and plant fiber and turns it into a liquid solution which is then molded into products like clamshell food containers. Maine Gov. Janet Mills attended the opening of the company's production facility in Saco. She praised the company's eco-friendly packaging line.

"There isn't a year that goes by the Legislature doesn't talk about single-use plastics, and the non-renewability, non-composability of those items," Mills says. "[But] this is an item that is compostable, so you can get rid of it without feeling guilty about damaging the environment."

Molded fiber production companies often require minimum orders in the millions of units. Tanbark says it's able to accommodate smaller orders, and hopes to lower the barrier to entry for small businesses. The company currently has 20 employees and is looking to expand in the coming months.