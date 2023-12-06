$7 million awarded for Lincolnville-Islesboro ferry improvements

The state Department of Transportation has been awarded seven million dollars for work on the Lincolnville-Islesboro ferry.

U.S. Representatives Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree announced the funding from the Federal Transit Administration last week.

The project has two phases: the terminal upgrades followed by a new hybrid electric ferry. Much of the terminal work is needed to prepare for the new boat, which will require a bigger pier and new charging infrastructure.

Mackenzie Kersbergen is the project manager for the upgrades.

"Hopefully we'll have preliminary design in early '24 and then we'll work on final design the rest of the year and hopefully getting it out so construction could begin in 2025," she said.

Although the new ferry will be hybrid, the goal is to run it all electric as often as possible.

The ferry provides key transportation to residents in Islesboro, Kersbergen said.

"This is what they see every day, for the people in Lincolnville and Islesboro, they see this boat they see the terminals, and this is how they get home or get to work or make their livelihood," she said.