Maine blueberry commission to ask for tax break to offset labor costs

The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine says it will ask lawmakers to give growers a one-year hiatus on the state tax they pay in order to offset high labor costs.

The commission says since 2020, soaring labor costs, interest on loans and inflation have strained blueberry farmers' bottom lines.

"Based on conversations I've had with producers we think costs of inputs for the wild blueberry industry have maybe even doubled in the past three years," says Eric Venturini, executive director of the commission.

The Maine state tax on a pound of wild blueberries is one and a half cents, split between the grower and processor.

"This is a small step toward trying to support grower profitability. Certainly to get there, more things needs to happen, because this alone will not get growers over the line to profitability," Venturini says.

Other profitability barriers for wild blueberry farmers include the lack of price stability, increasing competition and climate change impacts on the growing season.

Venturini says he expects the measure to require legislation to pass, hopefully in time for the 2024 season.