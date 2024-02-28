© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Company behind flagpole project fined $250,000 over cabin violations

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:08 PM EST
The Flagpole of Freedom would stand 1,461 feet tall, slightly larger than the Empire State Building.
Rendering courtesy of Flagpole of Freedom Park/Black Fly Media
Worcester Holdings' Flagpole of Freedom would have stood 1,461 feet tall, slightly larger than the Empire State Building.

The company that had planned to construct the world's tallest flagpole in Down East Maine must pay a $250,000 fine for failing to get permits to build cabins in Columbia Falls.

The Board of Environmental Protection voted Wednesday to approve the consent agreement between Worcester Holdings and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Under the agreement the company will pay the fine and submit an after-the-fact permit application by Friday.

Over three years, Worcester Holdings build 52 cabins, parking areas and a restaurant — violating site and erosion control laws, and failing to get proper permits.

Although the board approved the agreement, some members expressed frustration about how long it has taken to resolve the issue, calling the violations egregious.
