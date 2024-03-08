Maine Senate approves proposal to reduce food waste

A bill that aims to reduce food waste in Maine was approved by the state Senate this week.

It would initially require commercial and industrial businesses located within 20 miles of an organics recycler and that generate two or more tons of food waste a week to divert it from landfills.

Democratic state Sen. Stacy Brenner, who chairs the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, told her colleagues that options include donating to food banks, agricultural use, composting and anaerobic digestion.

"Waste in the state of Maine is considered a commodity," she said. "Food waste would function much in the same way if this law were to be passed, spurring economic development of businesses that would be involved in composting and recycling the food waste."

All other New England states have enacted laws to reduce food waste, which is a contributor to climate change.

Maine's proposal has already passed in the House. It would cost roughly $500,000 a year, and now goes to the Appropriations Committee for consideration.