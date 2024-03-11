Federal appropriations includes millions for Maine

Six of twelve appropriations bills have been passed by Congress and signed into law, which include funding for numerous Maine projects.

The appropriations bills include millions for housing, infrastructure, storm resiliency and other projects.

Rep. Jared Golden's approved requests include $4 million for flood resiliency in Augusta and $1.1 million for improvements to Beech Street in Lewiston.

Rep. Chellie Pingree highlighted Monday more than $6 million for housing projects, including $2 million for Preble Street for Joe's Place, a community center and shelter in Portland for homeless youth. And $1 million for a social services hub in Kittery, along with $1.4 million for Avesta affordable housing.

The remaining appropriations bills are expected to be passed in the coming weeks.