Maine's major urban areas saw slight increases in unemployment in January, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bangor's jobless rate rose from 3.4% in December to 3.5% in January. Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate went from 3.5% to 3.6%. And Portland-South Portland saw unemployment go from 2.9% to 3%.

All of those figures are also higher than they were in Jan. 2023, but still show Maine has a very tight labor market.