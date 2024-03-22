State unemployment rate holds steady

Maine's labor market remains stable, and tight. The Maine Department of Labor Friday reported February unemployment rate was three-point-four percent. It was the fifth straight month that unemployment has remained at that low level.

The total number of jobs is now 656,200. February was the fourth straight month that Maine set a new record high for that number. The state added 700 more non-farm jobs during the month. Over the past year, employers have created 9,400 more jobs. 7,200 of those were created in the private sector and most of those, 6,000 were created in the health care and social assistance sector.

Maine's jobless rate in February was lower than either the national, or New England averages.