New developers propose tidal power project on Cobscook Bay

Another developer wants to construct a tidal power dam at the mouth of the Cobscook Bay to generate renewable energy.

Pembroke Tidal Power Project LLC, a subsidiary of a company known as Nestar Energy, filed preliminary federal permit applications last month for a tidal power plant on the Pennamaquan River near Pembroke.

It's not the first time that tidal power has been pursued in the region. The Ocean Renewable Power Company tried unsuccessfully with underwater turbines more than a decade ago. The company has since resumed testing in Eastport and Lubec, a spokesperson said.

If built, the developers say the Pembroke Tidal Power Project would generate 87,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year, according to the applications filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Pembroke selectmen have requested intervenor status for the project, citing concerns about potential impacts on native fish species.