More than 15,000 people now work in Maine's clean energy sector

Maine's clean energy sector has grown three times faster than the state's overall economy in recent years, according to a new study. It also said Maine is more than halfway towards its goal of having 30,000 clean energy workers by the end of the decade.

The study commissioned by the Governor's Energy Office said that Between 2016 and 2022, the number of people working in clean energy in Maine grew by 14%. That's compared to a 4% increase in overall employment.

State labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said the increase is the result of a dedicated effort to boost the clean energy workforce.

"We're doing a better job of collaborating," Fortman said. "I think sometimes things are done in silos, and the Governor and the Governor's Energy Office has been very committed to making sure that across state government and across our education system, that all of us are working together and we're bringing in the business community as well."

The Governor's Energy Office said it plans to launch a clearinghouse connecting job seekers to clean energy training programs and employers.

The report calculates that in 2022 the clean energy sector contributed more than $2.3 billion to the state economy.