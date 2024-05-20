$19 million in pandemic era relief payments are unclaimed in Maine

Roughly 40,000 pandemic relief payments issued to Maine residents are unclaimed, and both Governor Janet Mills and state treasurer Henry Beck are urging people to check to see if they missed out.

The state first issued relief payments of $285 in 2021 to people who worked in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

In 2022, the state issued $850 checks to eligible Mainers to help alleviate costs from pandemic-related inflation.

And last year, eligible Mainers received $450 checks to deal with high energy costs.

While the majority of checks have been cashed, the state says $19 million is still on the table, and it has been turned over to the Maine Unclaimed Property Program.

Mainers can check to see whether they have an unclaimed check by visiting https://www.maineunclaimedproperty.gov/ or by calling (207) 624-7470.