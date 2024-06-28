© 2024 Maine Public

Maine State Ferry to bring in temporary workers to fill staffing shortages

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT
The Captain E. Frank Thompson ferry makes its maiden voyage to Vinalhaven Island as it leaves Rockland, Maine, on Friday, April 20, 2012.
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP file
The Captain E. Frank Thompson ferry makes its maiden voyage to Vinalhaven Island as it leaves Rockland, Maine, on Friday, April 20, 2012.

The Mills administration plans to spend more than $700,000 to hire temporary workers to address staffing shortages that have occasionally disrupted ferry service.

In recent months, the Maine State Ferry Service has been forced to cancel multiple trips between Rockland and Vinalhaven because it didn't have the minimum number of crew members to meet federal requirements. Ferry service to other islands has also been disrupted because of staffing and maintenance challenges.

But on Thursday, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note approved the transfer of roughly $736,000 to cover the costs of hiring two seamen, one engineer and three ferry captains for a one-year period.

The state has contracted with an Indiana-based company to fill the staffing gaps. The Maine State Ferry Service is currently advertising for six vacant positions in Rockland.
Kevin Miller
