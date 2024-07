Unemployment inched lower in Maine's three major urban areas in June.

The federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Bangor's jobless rate went from 2.7% in May to 2.6% in June. Lewiston Auburn's unemployment rate went from 2.8 to 2.7%.

In Portland-South Portland, unemployment fell from 2.4% to 2.3%.

The figures show labor markets that remain very tight in Maine, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy to bring down inflation.