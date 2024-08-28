© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Unemployment up, just barely, in Maine's urban areas

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
Micky Bedell / Bangor Daily News

Unemployment rose a notch in two of Maine's three urban areas in July.

The federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics said joblessness in Bangor rose to 2.7% from 2.6% in June. Lewiston-Auburn saw a similar rise, from 2.7% in June to 2.8% in July. The unemployment rate in Portland-South Portland held steady at 2.3%.

The state's unemployment rate in July was 2.7%. All the figures are indicative of Maine's tight labor market where employers continue to have some trouble finding workers they need.
Tags
Business and Economy unemployment
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz