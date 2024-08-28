Unemployment up, just barely, in Maine's urban areas

Unemployment rose a notch in two of Maine's three urban areas in July.

The federal, Bureau of Labor Statistics said joblessness in Bangor rose to 2.7% from 2.6% in June. Lewiston-Auburn saw a similar rise, from 2.7% in June to 2.8% in July. The unemployment rate in Portland-South Portland held steady at 2.3%.

The state's unemployment rate in July was 2.7%. All the figures are indicative of Maine's tight labor market where employers continue to have some trouble finding workers they need.