Coalition proposes alternatives to controversial Gorham Connector project

A coalition of environmental, planning and transportation groups is advocating for alternatives to the controversial Gorham Connector project.

The Maine Turnpike Authority has proposed a toll road that would run from Exit 45 in South Portland through Westbrook and and Scarborough to the Gorham Bypass at Route 114. Turnpike authorities have said the 4.8-mile, four-lane highway would significantly reduce traffic congestion.

But the coalition, known as Mainers for Smarter Transportation (M4ST), is out with a report this week that details a long list of recommendations for reducing congestion in the region.

"Simply replacing some of the existing traffic lights with roundabouts would reduce congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Paul Drinan, active transportation director for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, which is part of Mainers for Smarter Transportation. "We could also convert some of the old traffic lights with what they call smart lights."

Other recommendations include improving the shoulders along nearby roads and adding bike lanes. Drinan said the group is also urging the Turnpike Authority to delay the Connector project for at least two years, so that a rapid bus transit plan developed by the Greater Portland Council of Governments can take shape.

The group also believes outdated and flawed traffic data are being used make the case for the project.

The Gorham Connector has been on hold as new leadership comes on board at the Turnpike Authority, officials at the agency have said.

And in an email update released to the public on Friday, the authority said it would pursue additional research to study the impacts of the pandemic and the state's climate goals on traffic in the area.

In the meantime, Drinan said M4ST is hopeful that officials in Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook and South Portland will consider the alternatives detailed in their new report. The four communities signaled their support for the Connector project back in 2017.

"We're confident that if the council members in each of these four communities will take the time to look at this white paper and educate themselves... that we'll be able to have those communities withdraw that letter of intent," Drinan said.