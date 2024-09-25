Study: Rural Maine needs to ramp up construction to meet housing goals

A new study finds that Maine's most rural counties have more to do to move toward meeting regional housing production goals by the end of the decade.

The report commissioned by state housing and economic development agencies describes for the first time just how many new homes are needed within each Maine county by 2030. York and Cumberland counties have the highest goals, but could meet them through modest increases in production each year.

Washington and Aroostook counties, however, must increase housing production by at least 30% next year, and more than double construction during each of the next five years.

State Rep. Traci Gere, who co-chairs the Housing Committee, says the data are intended to help communities plan.

"Making sure that communities' comprehensive plans have thought about where to locate housing, so that it is near municipal services, water, sewer, electricity. Because if you're planning development and it's very far outside of where those resources exist, that drives up the cost and makes those developments harder to do," she says.

The report serves as a follow-up to last year's study that found that Maine needs more than 84,000 new homes by 2030.