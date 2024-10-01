© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Transportation group says Maine roads and bridges need more work

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published October 1, 2024 at 1:47 PM EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, motorists travel on Rte. 11 south of Patten, Maine, near the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, motorists travel on Rte. 11 south of Patten, Maine, near the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Maine has made progress on a backlog of road and bridge work. But a highway and bridge research group called "TRIP," said the state has more to do. In a report released Tuesday "TRIP" cites government figures showing 19% of Maine roads are in poor condition and 15% of bridges are also rated as "poor."

"TRIP" official Rocky Moretti said poor road and bridge conditions cost Bangor-area drivers more than $1,800 a year, Greater Portland drivers more than $1,500 a year. Moretti said those figures include, "time lost to congestion, and excessive wear on vehicles."

Gardiner Mayor Patricia Hart said good roads are vital to her community's role as a hub for businesses distributing products. "Those businesses really rely on the safe highways," Hart said, "and the investments in the highway, both state and local that keep that surface good, that keep the roads safe."

"TRIP's" Moretti said among the challenges facing officials trying to fund infrastructure improvements is the growth in construction costs, up 68% since 2021. He also said gas tax revenue continues to shrink as cars become more fuel efficient and more electric vehicles take to the roads.
Tags
Business and Economy TRIPtransportationhighway
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz