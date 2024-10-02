© 2024 Maine Public

SIGNAL ALERT: WMEB TV will be off the air for maintenance for an extended period on 10/3/24.

Lewiston-Auburn transit drivers ratify first contract with Western Maine Transportation Services

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
Citylink drivers and their supporters rally for a contract on July 26, 2024.
Maine AFL-CIO
Citylink drivers and their supporters rally for a contract on July 26, 2024.

Drivers with Lewiston-Auburn's Citylink bus service have ratified their first union contract with Western Maine Transportation Services.

The agreement, which covers about a dozen transit workers, includes a nearly 13% wage increase over the course of the three year contract, retroactive to the beginning of this year.

Andy O'Brien is a spokesperson for the Maine AFL-CIO, which supported the Citylink drivers. He said the transit union is pleased with the terms of the agreement.

"At the end of the day, when you have happy drivers," he said, "You're better able to provide a better service for the riders in the community."

The new contract also includes pay increases to reward longevity. In a statement, union president Joe Thomas called the contract "more than fair."

Sandy Buchanan, executive director of Western Maine Transportation Services, said it was a slow process to hammer out the first contract, but that she's optimistic about the agreement.

"Everybody bargained in good faith, and we came out with a contract that hopefully is what the employees were looking for," Buchanan said.

Citylink drivers voted last year to unionize with the Amalgamated Transit Union.

Business and Economy Labor UnionswagesOrganized LaborCitylink
