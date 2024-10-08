Sappi union workers in Skowhegan threaten to go on strike over overtime, vacation issues

Union workers at the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan are threatening to go on strike over what they say are issues with long working hours and a lack of vacation time.

Justin Shaw, president of the United Steelworkers 4-9 Local, said the paper mill is understaffed. Employees are working nearly two weeks straight without a day off, or getting called in to work a double, 24-hour shift. Long hours are dangerous for the workers operating heavy equipment or driving into work, he added.

Shaw acknowledged that the paper company is concerned about employees calling out of work.

"But when you're forced 13, 14 days in a row — and when you're trying to line up a dentist appointment six months out, or a doctor's appointment a year out — and now they're trying to draft you for things, right, it creates hardships on families," he said. "Sometimes the only way we can get a day off is to call out."

The union's most recent contract with Sappi expired in August. In September, union members voted to authorize a strike. Shaw said the workers may strike if they aren't pleased with the outcome of negotiations with the company scheduled for later this month.

In a statement, Sappi said it is disappointed that union members provided their leadership with strike authorization and rejected the company's contract offer.

"We have presented a highly competitive offer, featuring industry-leading wage increases on top of wages that are already among the best in both the industry and the region," Sappi said in an emailed statement. "We take exception to the union’s characterization of the issues regarding overtime and vacation benefits. We remain hopeful that we will reach an agreement."