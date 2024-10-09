South Portland agrees to consolidate bus service with METRO

The city of South Portland has agreed to consolidate its bus service with the Greater Portland Transit District, or METRO.

South Portland officials said the service will remain the same. The merger, which is expected to take place in late December, will save the city at least $1 million over the next five years, South Portland officials said.

METRO will hire all South Portland bus drivers, and they will receive wage increases as part of the merger. METRO has also agreed to continue a South Portland effort to improve bus stops throughout the city.

“We can confidently say this merger benefits all groups — riders, taxpayers, bus employees and the region,” Scott Morelli, South Portland city manager, said in a statement. “Riders can still expect the same quality services as before, with new possibilities for improvements. South Portland taxpayers will benefit from the savings. Our bus employees will retain their routes and earn more by being a Metro employee. And the region will benefit from a stronger, more unified regional transit provider."

The merger will become official when the METRO board of directors votes later this month. METRO Executive Director Glenn Fenton said the board was looking forward to accepting the South Portland application for membership.

South Portland has operated its own bus service since it left METRO back in 1983.