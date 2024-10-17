Maine Connectivity Authority launches program to reach Mainers without internet

The Maine Connectivity Authority is launching a new program it said will bring internet access to everyone in Maine.

Through its Working Internet ASAP program, the authority will purchase low-earth orbit satellite hardware, and allow users to access the internet through Starlink.

The program is aimed at reaching the 9,000 homes and businesses in Maine that don't have access to any internet service, said authority president Arthur Butcher.

"The Working Internet ASAP, is one step to ensure a fast option for anyone who doesn't have it, but certainly the progress, while substantial, our work still won't be done," Butcher said.

The authority will also invest another $350 million in broadband infrastructure across the state, he said. That program is directed to the 5% of the state with unreliable internet service.

Butcher said while work continues on expanding broadband infrastructure, in the meantime, the Working Internet ASAP program will help connect those with no other option.

"So this program right now is a way to ensure that those 9,000 locations that have no other option are not stranded in the digital dark, while we put the rest of federal funding to work," he said.

Applications for the program open in November, Butcher said. The authority is planning outreach in eligible communities, and will offer an over-the-phone application option.