Maine Eviction Prevention Pilot Program opens Monday to prevent renters from losing housing

The Maine Eviction Prevention Pilot Program opens Monday to applicants who are behind on their rent and could lose their housing.

The program was designed based on data gathered during the pandemic that showed evictions were occurring for renters who were about $1,500 behind in their rent.

Victoria Morales Executive Director of the Quality Housing Coalition — contracted to oversee the pilot — said it's aimed at preventing evictions.

"We're hopeful that through partnerships with our legal service providers who are in court with people and know who is in the deepest end and our partnership with the judicial branch that we really are able to prevent evictions and that we really will see those numbers go down and that is the measure we are all looking at," Morales said.

Morales says the program will help households earning less than 60% of the local area median income and those paying up to 125% of fair market value for rent.

Eligible households will receive a one-time payment to catch up on their rent and then rental assistance for a year.

Morales said she hopes 800 to 1000 households can be assisted through the program, supported by $18 million in state funds.