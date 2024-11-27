© 2024 Maine Public

Unemployment rises slightly in Maine urban areas

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published November 27, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST
A view of apartment buildings in downtown Bangor. A recent study found that most of Bangor's short-term rentals were found downtown or immediately adjacent to downtown.
Nick McCrea
/
BDN
A view of apartment buildings in downtown Bangor.

Unemployment rose slightly in Maine's three major urban areas from September to October.

The data come from the federal Department of Labor In Bangor, the unemployment rate rose from 2.6% in September to 2.8% in October. Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate rose from 2.7% to 3%. In Portland-South Portland, the government reported unemployment rose from 2.3% to 2.5%.

While the urban-area unemployment rates rose slightly last month, they are down from October 2023 in Bangor and Portland-South Portland, and unchanged in Lewiston-Auburn.
