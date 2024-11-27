Unemployment rises slightly in Maine urban areas
Unemployment rose slightly in Maine's three major urban areas from September to October.
The data come from the federal Department of Labor In Bangor, the unemployment rate rose from 2.6% in September to 2.8% in October. Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate rose from 2.7% to 3%. In Portland-South Portland, the government reported unemployment rose from 2.3% to 2.5%.
While the urban-area unemployment rates rose slightly last month, they are down from October 2023 in Bangor and Portland-South Portland, and unchanged in Lewiston-Auburn.