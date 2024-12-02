Texas-based construction corporation acquires the owner of Thomaston cement plant

The owner of the Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is acquired by a Texas-based construction corporation.

Heidelberg Materials North America announced over Thanksgiving that it would acquire Giant Cement Holding, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include the Dragon Products Company.

Last fall, Dragon Products announced the Thomaston plant would stop operations and lay off 65 workers by 2025. Earlier this year, Thomaston officials said the plant would be used as a distribution and storage hub for cement that had been imported from Spain.

It's unclear what the sale might mean for the Thomaston plant specifically, which has a long history of safety and environmental violations. A Heidelberg spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Heidelberg said the deal is valued at $600 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.