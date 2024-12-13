Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative to use $14.6 million to improve reliability

The USDA has awarded a loan of more than $14 million to Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative to build or improve more than 70 miles of power lines.

The cooperative said it will use the loan to connect 600 consumers. The funds will also go toward a four year plan to improve the reliability of the electric system that serves roughly 13,000 customers along Maine's eastern border with Canada.

Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson said local funding alone is not adequate to modernize local infrastructure.

This week USDA released a total of more than 200 awards across 44 states.